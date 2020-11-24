Advertisement

Hit the slopes! Maine ski areas are opening

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEWRY, Maine (WMTW) - Ski season is officially beginning in Maine.

Both Sunday River and Sugarloaf opened for the season on Monday.

Both resorts said they had a couple trails open as well as lifts thanks to recent snowmaking efforts.

Sugarloaf said access was limited to season pass holders, Ikon and Mountain Collective pass holders, and pre-paid ticket pack holders.

Sunday River had similar restrictions, limiting the slopes to pass holders, Ikon pass holders, and ticket pack holders until December 14.

Sunday River said lift tickets will be available for purchase later this week with arrivals starting December 14.

There are new procedures and guidelines in place because of COVID-19.

Guests are urged to become familiar with the rules at individual ski areas before arriving.

These rules will affect foot and traffic flow, mask-wearing, storage, rentals, lifts and more.

