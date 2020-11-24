Gusty Wind Continues This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to build toward the area this afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will run well below average with highs only in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state. The strong northwest wind will continue with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible, producing wind chills in the single numbers and teens at times. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as high pressure slides to our east and a warm front approaches the state. The wind is expected to drop off early tonight which will allow nighttime temperatures to drop to the mid-teens to low 20s.

High pressure will slide to our east on Wednesday followed by a weak area of low pressure approaching the region. The area of low pressure will push a warm front into the region during the day. This will generate some light precipitation in the form of snow across the northern half of the state and snow or mixed rain/snow changing to rain elsewhere. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible especially from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit better than today with highs in the 30s to low 40s from north to south across the state. The wind will be much lighter Wednesday so wind chills will not be a factor in the day’s forecast. Another disturbance approaching on Thursday will bring us some wet weather for our Thanksgiving. It looks like we’ll see some periods of rain for much of the state Thursday, possibly starting as some mixed precipitation across northern areas during the morning otherwise it is expected to be just plain rain. The steadiest rain will fall closer to the coastline. Temperatures will be a bit milder Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Rain showers may linger into Friday morning before moving out as the disturbance moves to our east Friday. Temperatures on Friday will top off a couple degrees either side of 50°.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, windy & cold. Highs between 25°-35°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Cold with lows between 14°-24°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with occasional light snow north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with occasional mixed light rain and snow expected elsewhere. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two possible mainly north of Bangor. Highs in the 30s to low 40s. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain likely, steadiest closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible mainly during the morning. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or mixed rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.