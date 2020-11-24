Green Street Park adding fitness stations thanks to private donor

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Green Street Park in Waterville will be adding fitness stations to its south end space.

This was all made possible by a private donor, who matched the $5,000 raised by the community.

Improvements to the park began in 2014 with a new walking path, safety lighting, and a bike shed.

Friends of Green Street Park are hoping to raise enough money to put in a complete set of exercise equipment.

They also have plans to add a skate park and a new playground.

”A lot of studies that show there’s a huge correlation between poverty and negative health outcomes and there’s not really a lot here in he south end in terms of promoting healthy lifestyles and doing some exercise, we’re really trying to make sure that we can get a broad range of pieces so we can maximize who can use this equipment in the park,” said Rien Finch, a member of Friends of Green Street Park.

The private donor has offered a two to one match if another $5,000 can be raised before March 1, 2021.

To learn more or donate to the remainder of their projects you can visit their website.

