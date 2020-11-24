Gov. Janet Mills extends coronavirus state of emergency for 9th time

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday extended the coronavirus state of civil emergency another 30 days.

The state of civil emergency now runs through Dec. 23.

Mills said her decision is in line with nearly every other state in the nation that has ongoing emergency declarations.

“To all Maine people, please, to keep our small businesses open, to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed, to keep our kids in school, to protect yourselves as well as people you may never meet – get your flu shot, wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance, especially during the upcoming holiday season,” Mill said in a statement. “I know we are growing tired. This is not forever, but we have to do these things in order to get our grip on this virus as we make progress toward a vaccine.”

The governor said the state of civil emergency allows the state to use federal resources and to deploy all available tools to respond to the pandemic.

Under Maine law, civil states of emergency may only be issued in 30-day increments.

This is the ninth extension of the state of civil emergency.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.