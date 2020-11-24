Former Skowhegan Fire Chief dies with COVID-19

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s former fire chief has died with coronavirus.

Tom Keene passed away Monday after being hospitalized last week.

His wife Cheryl posted on social media that he was in the Special Care Unit dealing with pneumonia as well as the virus.

Keene served twice as Skowhegan Fire Chief for a total of 15 years.

He was 66 years old.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.