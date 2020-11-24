Advertisement

Former Skowhegan Fire Chief dies with COVID-19

Tom Keene passed away Monday after being hospitalized last week.
Tom Keene passed away Monday after being hospitalized last week.
Tom Keene passed away Monday after being hospitalized last week.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s former fire chief has died with coronavirus.

Tom Keene passed away Monday after being hospitalized last week.

His wife Cheryl posted on social media that he was in the Special Care Unit dealing with pneumonia as well as the virus.

Keene served twice as Skowhegan Fire Chief for a total of 15 years.

He was 66 years old.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Verona Island accident.
UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Verona Island
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Nov. 23
Maine CDC reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Nov. 24
Maine CDC reports single-day high in COVID-19 deaths, new cases
COVID-19
Sharp increase in the number of outbreaks as covid surge continues
Masks
Maine attorney general outlines requirements, enforcement of mask mandate

Latest News

Gov. Janet Mills extends coronavirus state of emergency for 9th time
State creates team of retired nurses to help schools with contact tracing
UMaine men's and women's basketball are out of their opening tournaments
UMaine men’s and women’s basketball openers canceled
Many properties remain closed, and thousands of people that worked in hospitality are...
Hotel workers struggle amid coronavirus resurgence