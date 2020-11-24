Advertisement

Food pantry in Rockland distributes Thanksgiving meals from new facility

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -AIO Food and Energy Assistance in Rockland held a curbside distribution event Tuesday, sharing Thanksgiving meals donated by Shaw’s.

“We had 129 dinners, fully cooked turkey and side dishes.” said AIO warehouse manager Joe Ryan. “They were very generous to donate to us.”

AIO is the largest food pantry in Knox County. They just moved into a new facility in September. It’s just next door to the old one.

“Pretty remarkable that we raised the money, designed the building, and built it within one year. Our previous facility served us well for a long time but it was small.”

The pandemic has forced them to primarily use curbside service, but they do operate phone lines to provide other support.

“Fuel insecurity is as much a problem in Maine, especially in the winter as food insecurity.” says Rhonda Nordstrom, energy assistance program director for AIO. “The upgrade to the new building has made things so much more convenient for the clients and for us.”

Ryan says one of their most important goals is letting people know it’s okay to ask for help.

“Our mission is really to erase the embarrassment and the stigma of coming to a food pantry.” He continued. “The heart of this building is to change it to a much more pleasant experience with the hopes that more people will come and really take advantage of the resources that are available to them.”

