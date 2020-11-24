Advertisement

Community Housing of Maine wants to build affordable housing in Bangor

Community Housing of Maine is proposing fixing up the Schoolhouse Apartments.
Community Housing of Maine is looking to bring affordable housing to Bangor.
Community Housing of Maine is looking to bring affordable housing to Bangor.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Community Housing of Maine is looking to bring more affordable housing to Bangor.

Bangor city councilors approved a zone change at 183 Harlow Street.

Community Housing of Maine is proposing fixing up the Schoolhouse Apartments.

They would like to add 21 new units to them.

If all goes as planned, the hope is construction would start next year.

For more information visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Maine, updated Nov. 23
Maine CDC reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
COVID-19
Sharp increase in the number of outbreaks as covid surge continues
Masks
Maine attorney general outlines requirements, enforcement of mask mandate
Maine CDC to require healthcare workers to get flu vaccine.
Maine CDC changing rules to require healthcare workers to get flu vaccine
Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 22
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths

Latest News

Puritan
Puritan Medical Products to receive $11.6 million for increased swab production
As coronavirus cases continue to surge, nursing homes around the state are locking their doors
Many Maine nursing homes no longer allowing visitors amid COVID spike
Police respond to Verona Island accident.
UPDATE: Police investigating deadly accident in Verona Island
Brewer High School goes remote, 3 coronavirus cases
Brewer High School goes to remote learning after three COVID-19 cases