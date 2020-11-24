Community Housing of Maine wants to build affordable housing in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Community Housing of Maine is looking to bring more affordable housing to Bangor.

Bangor city councilors approved a zone change at 183 Harlow Street.

Community Housing of Maine is proposing fixing up the Schoolhouse Apartments.

They would like to add 21 new units to them.

If all goes as planned, the hope is construction would start next year.

For more information visit the city’s website.

