Camden lawmaker’s Christmas book will benefit Midcoast charities

By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) -

A Camden lawmaker is selling a Christmas book she wrote to benefit two Midcoast charities this holiday season.

State Representative Vicki Doudera’s book is called, “Looking for Travolta: A Ghost Story of Christmas.”

She retells Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, in present day Maine.

The Travolta side of the story comes from many Midcoast Mainers, like Doudera, hoping to catch a glimpse of John Travolta around the holidays.

The actor has a home on Islesboro.

United Midcoast Charities and Midcoast Habitat for Humanity will receive the net proceeds from sold copies.

Doudera wrote the book a few years ago and finally decided if she was going to sell it, it would be for causes close to her heart.

She has been involved with Habitat for Humanity for 15 years.

”If people are looking for an interesting gift for a friend or something special for themselves, I hope they will think of “Looking for Travolta.” I think they’ll enjoy the story, and they’ll be helping out two great Midcoast charities also,” said Doudera.

The book is available on Amazon for $4.99 in a Kindle version, or $24.00 in paperback.

Readers can also send Doudera a check for $50, which will help the charities even more she says.

Folks who do so will receive an autographed copy of the book and an invitation to a special Zoom party on December 21st where Doudera will discuss the book and the craft of writing in general.

For more information on buying the book and supporting the cause, visit Doudera’s website.

