Businesses in Orono team up for winter coat drive

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

Two Orono businesses are collecting coat donations through the holidays to ensure everyone stays warm this winter.

Acadia Mountain Guides and Marsh Island Brewery have teamed up with One Warm Coat.

That’s a program that gets free winter coats to those in need.

Donations will be accepted at both businesses until January 4th.

Last year, over 500-thousand coats were distributed across North America through One Warm Coat.

“It’s getting cold. We know that everyone is struggling right now, and no one should be without a coat on their back to keep them warm in these hard times, so we were just thinking what would be the best way to give back to our community, and we figured that a coat drive, keeping everyone warm could do that,” said William Huston who works for Acadia Mountain Guides.

Anyone who donates a coat, will be entered into a prize raffle at Acadia Mountain Guides Orono location.

All donations will be distributed throughout the Orono community.

