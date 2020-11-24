Brewer High School goes to remote learning after three COVID-19 cases

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Brewer High School is moving to remote learning.

It comes after Gregg Palmer, Superintendent of Schools said there are three positive cases of coronavirus.

In a statement, Palmer said, “While there is no way to conclusively determine where a case originated due to community spread, there is evidence that following these and the other Keys to Safety in the Brewer Schools have helped to keep our schools safe since we started in September and will do so going forward.”

We’re told the Brewer Community School will follow its regular schedule, so students Pre-K through 8th grade will continue classes as normal.

According to Palmer, Brewer High School students will head back to in-person class next Thursday.

“Currently, the return date for BHS will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 following the November break. Monday, November 30; Tuesday, December 1; and Wednesday, December 2 will be remote learning days following the revised A/B Calendar. Students should look for an email from teachers, no later than Monday, November 30 at 7:30 a.m. that will give instruction on how to log into classes. Students who are not able to connect for their classes will be able to make up the work. If anything changes regarding these dates the district will send out a notification,” Palmer said.

11.23.2020 Dear Staff and Brewer Schools’ Families, This letter is to inform you that three individuals associated... Posted by Brewer High on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.