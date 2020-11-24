Advertisement

Brewer High School goes to remote learning after three COVID-19 cases

It comes after Gregg Palmer, Superintendent of Schools said there are a total of three positive cases of coronavirus associated with the school.
Brewer High School goes remote, 3 coronavirus cases
Brewer High School goes remote, 3 coronavirus cases
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) -Brewer High School is moving to remote learning.

It comes after Gregg Palmer, Superintendent of Schools said there are three positive cases of coronavirus.

In a statement, Palmer said, “While there is no way to conclusively determine where a case originated due to community spread, there is evidence that following these and the other Keys to Safety in the Brewer Schools have helped to keep our schools safe since we started in September and will do so going forward.”

We’re told the Brewer Community School will follow its regular schedule, so students Pre-K through 8th grade will continue classes as normal.

According to Palmer, Brewer High School students will head back to in-person class next Thursday.

“Currently, the return date for BHS will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 following the November break. Monday, November 30; Tuesday, December 1; and Wednesday, December 2 will be remote learning days following the revised A/B Calendar. Students should look for an email from teachers, no later than Monday, November 30 at 7:30 a.m. that will give instruction on how to log into classes. Students who are not able to connect for their classes will be able to make up the work. If anything changes regarding these dates the district will send out a notification,” Palmer said.

11.23.2020 Dear Staff and Brewer Schools’ Families, This letter is to inform you that three individuals associated...

Posted by Brewer High on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 22
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is...
Maine CDC Director talks about how coronavirus is changing
Police were first called to a home on Union Street in Brewer Saturday night just after 6:30 p.m.
Brewer man in custody after threatening ex-girlfriend, causing standoff with police
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Nov. 23
Maine CDC reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
Union drivers and mechanics for Shaw's Supermarkets who work at locations in Wells and...
Shaw’s truck drivers, mechanics in Maine authorize strike

Latest News

Police respond to Verona Island accident.
Authorities respond to serious accident in Verona Island
Maine’s logging industry is suffering and its future is unclear
PLC of Maine frustrated about lack of COVID-19 funding to industry
Masks
Maine attorney general outlines requirements, enforcement of mask mandate
Maine marijuana retailers sell $1.4M in first month of legal sales