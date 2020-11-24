Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley gets extra push in fundraising

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Kennebec Valley is ramping up its fundraising thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Club in Gardiner is in the middle of raising $10 million to build a new facility.

They received an anonymous donation of $1 million dollars.

But it will only be matched if the club raises the same amount by December 31st.

The pandemic forced them to operate at half capacity at a time when they say children in the community need them most.

They’ve changed their programming to provide childcare and help students with remote learning throughout the week.

”There’s not one type of kid that this club benefits. Really the club touches every youth in this community in one way or another - whether it’s through school, through their academics, through sports, and just through their social needs,” said Teen Center Director Holly Jordan.

“The things in this building are old, and falling apart, or broken. We make do with a lot of things,” said Program Director Inez Kelley.

The current space is 60 years old and in need of numerous repairs.

A new building will allow the club to triple their capacity.

