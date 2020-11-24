Advertisement

Bangor High School goes remote for second time this month after confirmed coronavirus case

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School is moving to remote learning for the second time this month after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The school’s interim superintendent, Kathy Harris-Smedberg made the announcement online Tuesday afternoon.

It is not clear whether the confirmed case is a student or staff member.

Students will return to school on December 7th.

The Mary Snow School is also closed this week due to a positive coronavirus case.

Bangor High School first shut down on November 7th and resumed in-person classes a week later follwing its first coronavirus case of the school year.

