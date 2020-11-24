Advertisement

Bangor chef makes national television debut on Food Networks ‘Chopped’

Fiddlehead's chef and co-owner Melissa Chaiken will be appearing on Food Network's 'Chopped.'
Fiddlehead's chef and co-owner Melissa Chaiken will be appearing on Food Network's 'Chopped.'
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor chef is up for a challenge in an all new episode of Food Network’s hit series ‘Chopped.’

Fiddlehead’s chef and co-owner Melissa Chaiken will be appearing on the show Tuesday night.

She says she was asked by the show producers back in August and quickly jumped at the chance to participate.

She will be appearing in a tournament series around comfort food -- the king of the pandemic.

Her episode features Mac and Cheese.

She can’t provide any details about her time on the show until after it airs.

But she did tell us it was an amazing experience.

Chaiken says, ”A lot of different expertise and whatever comes into it that you might not have thought about before or have not considered so, it was a very different experience for me but it was one that I definitely appreciated and invited. I hope I can represent appropriately and make everyone proud.”

This series of the show was actually filmed in Maine as well.

Episodes were recorded at Earth at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport.

Other episodes of the Comfort Food Feud include bacon, burgers and pizza.

The winner of each episode will go on to compete in the finale.

To see Chef Chaiken in action -- you can watch her episode premier Tuesday night at 9 on Food Network.

