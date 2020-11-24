Advertisement

Bangor chef competes on Food Network competition show

Chef and co-owner of The Fiddlehead Restaurant Melissa Chaiken, or Chef Mel, will be competing on “Chopped” Tuesday night at nine.
A Bangor chef will show off her skills Tuesday night on national TV

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor chef will show off her skills Tuesday night on national TV.

Chef and co-owner of The Fiddlehead Restaurant Melissa Chaiken, or Chef Mel, will be competing on “Chopped” Tuesday night at nine.

She’s one of 16 chefs competing on a comfort food challenge.

Chef Mel will be taking part in the macaroni and cheese challenge.

Hello friends! We just wanted to let you know that Chef Mel will be competing on Chopped on the Food Network on November...

Posted by the fiddlehead restaurant on Saturday, November 21, 2020

