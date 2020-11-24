Bangor chef competes on Food Network competition show
Chef and co-owner of The Fiddlehead Restaurant Melissa Chaiken, or Chef Mel, will be competing on “Chopped” Tuesday night at nine.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor chef will show off her skills Tuesday night on national TV.
She’s one of 16 chefs competing on a comfort food challenge.
Chef Mel will be taking part in the macaroni and cheese challenge.
