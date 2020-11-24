Advertisement

Authorities respond to serious accident in Verona Island

It happened around 7 p.m.
Police respond to Verona Island accident.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police have blocked off part of the West Side Drive near Point Road in Verona Island.

We’re told there was a serious accident there.

It happened around 7 p.m.

Authorities haven’t released any more details at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story as we get more information.

