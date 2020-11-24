Augusta prepares for holiday season with a new elf officer in town

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Augusta is preparing for the holidays this year with a new officer in town.

The Augusta Police Department has added Officer Fred Elfin to their team to keep an eye on holiday festivities.

He has been seen setting up the Christmas Tree downtown and will make several appearances throughout the weekend.

The virtual tree lighting will take place on Friday followed by a drive-in fireworks display on Saturday.

“With everything, all the stress that everyone is under and everything happening we still have to strike that balance. We have a great crew here in Augusta who were able to come up with some save things to do and we really feel it was necessary to stay in the holiday spirit even under these circumstances,” said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills.

Families can sign up to visit Santa in person or on the phone via the holiday website.

To keep an eye out for Officer Elfin and other holiday events you can check the Augusta Police Department’s social media pages.

