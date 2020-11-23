Wet & Windy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strengthening low pressure crossing through Northern Maine will bring some moderate to heavy precipitation, mainly in the form of rain, to the state today. Temperatures will be cold enough over the northern and western parts of the state, mainly along and north of a line from Rangeley to Houlton, for precipitation to fall as some wintry mix or even snow early this morning before transitioning to rain by mid-late morning. Rain will fall heavily at times this afternoon. We’ll have a gusty wind today too out of the southeast this morning between 10-20 MPH then shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Gusts to 30-35 MPH will be possible over inland areas while coastal areas could see the wind gusting to 40-50 MPH so, as a result, scattered power outages will be possible today. A wide range in temperatures across the state today too with highs in the mid-40s to around 50° north and low to mid-50s expected elsewhere. Rainfall is expected to taper off from west to east across the state this evening as low pressure lifts to our northeast. The rain will likely change back to a brief period of snow or wintry mix across the north before ending. Skies will clear out as the night progresses. With strong low pressure to our northeast and high pressure building in from the west, we’ll have a strong northwest wind for the overnight tonight with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. The northwest wind will usher colder air into the region tonight with lows dropping back to the 20s. This could cause some icy spots on the roads tonight so use caution if you have travel plans.

High pressure builds in for Tuesday bringing us a mostly sunny day. A strong northwest wind will continue Tuesday with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be much colder with highs only in the mid-20s to mid-30s. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel more like it’s in the teens in most spots with some single digit wind chills possible across the north. High pressure will slide to our east on Wednesday. A weak area of low pressure approaching the region will give us clouds and the chance for some light snow north of Bangor and mainly light rain from Bangor southward. Areas north of Bangor could see an inch or two of accumulation during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most spots Wednesday afternoon. Weak low pressure is forecast to pass so to our south Thursday and Friday. This will likely keep us under the clouds through the end of the week and give us the chance for some scattered rain showers both days. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s both days as well.

Today: Rain, heavy at times. Wintry mix possible early this morning north of Bangor. Highs between 43°-57°, warmest along the coast. Southeast wind 10-20 MPH becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and 40-50 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Rain ending early then clearing skies. Windy and colder. Lows between 19°-29°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy & cold. Highs between 27°-37°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with occasional light snow possible north and mixed rain/snow showers elsewhere. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

