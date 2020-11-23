UMaine Cooperative Extension Wobble and Gobble 5K goes virtual

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Consider this.

A way to stay active and safe over the holiday week that also serves as a much needed boost for a local organization.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a virtual 5K for their 4-H camps and learning centers.

It started Saturday and runs all week.

Proceeds from the fourth annual Wobble and Gobble go to the camps at Bryant Pond and Greenland Point.

“We’ve had a great response so far,” said director Ron Fournier. “We’ve had a lot of folks signing up, families, and I think that by going virtual, it’s allowing people to run anywhere that they are. So, they could be across the country and be joining us virtually, so we’re seeing a little bit more participation in a lot more fun.”

The 20 dollar per person fee come with an event t-shirt.

There’s information on how to register here.

