UMaine bookstore partners with Black Bear Exchange for food drive

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

The UMaine bookstore is offering a discount to anyone willing to donate food items this holiday season.

Three food items donated at the bookstore will get you 30% off one regular priced item.

Black Bear Exchange, an on campus food pantry open to students, staff, faculty and their immediate families, will receive the donations.

The idea for the food drive was a result of the difficult year many are having.

”There’s just such a need out there, and it’s even hyped up more with the pandemic, so I think us partnering with them is huge this holiday season, and I think that it’s very, very important, even more so today than a year ago.”

Folks who make a donation and a purchase through December 18th will be entered into the bookstore’s holiday prize drawings.

You can also purchase items online on the bookstore website 24/7.

