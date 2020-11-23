Town of Swanville to purchase Swan Lake dam

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

The dam on Swan Lake will soon belong to the town of Swanville after voters approved a plan to purchase it.

The town will buy it from Goose River Hydro Inc.

Town officials say the future of the lake was in jeopardy if they didn’t buy it.

Without the dam, the town says the lower part of the lake would revert back to a river while the upper part would revert back to a pond.

The dam preserves recreational use of the lake and lake property values.

Those properties contribute a large share of the town’s property taxes.

”It’s a real benefit for the town taxpayers, all of us as well as everyone who enjoys the lake, that the town was able to make this happen so smoothly and quickly at this point,” said Bill Baxter, Treasurer of the Swan Lake Association.

The town has scheduled a closing date, and the sale will be finalized in December.

