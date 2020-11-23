Sharp increase in the number of outbreaks as covid surge continues

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting a total of 17 new outbreak investigations across the state since Friday.

They include Gray Birch rehab and long term care in Augusta which has 22 cases.

Winterberry heights in Bangor has 10 cases.

Huhtamaki in Waterville has eight cases.

First Baptist Church in Cherryfield has five cases.

Varney Buick GMC in Bangor has five cases.

Dr. Nirav Shah reiterated that whether a community has an open outbreak investigation or not, the virus is everywhere.

”If you don’t think you’re at risk for COVID 19, you are. If you don’t think your family is at risk for COVID 19, they are. If you don’t think that COVID is in your neighborhood, it is. If you don’t think that people in your community, loved ones, could be potentially affected, hospitalized, and even sadly lose their lives to COVID-19 the answer is that they can.”

An outbreak means three or more coronavirus cases have been linked together.

Here is a full list of new outbreak investigations and their case count since Friday, November 20th.

Opened on Monday:

Newton Center, Sanford --10

Opened on Sunday:

Barron Center: 3 staff

Cintas Uniform: 4

Gray Birch: 22

Huhtamaki: 8

Opened on Saturday

Bankers Life and Casualty - 3

Doolin’s Pub - 4

First Baptist Church, Cherryfield : 5

Lewiston Fire Department -- 7

Nate Holyoke Builders - 4

ND Paper 3

Noble High School: 3

Skowhegan Middle School: 4

Somerset Rehab: 3

Stronger Faster Healthier: 4

Varney GMC: 5

Winterberry Heights: 10

