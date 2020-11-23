Rain & Mix Ending this Evening, Bright, Breezy & Cold Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The storm system that has been producing the heavy rain, thunderstorms and across northwestern parts of Maine a wintry mix today will continue to rapidly intensify tonight as it lifts north of the Pine Tree State. Any lingering rain this evening may briefly change to snow before ending as a strong cold front sweeps through Maine. Evening snow north and west of the Bangor Region this evening could accumulate a coating to a couple of inches, with the higher amounts being found across the higher elevations. Temperatures tonight will quickly fall below freezing and any standing water on the roadways will freeze up. The low temps late tonight will range from the upper teens in the mountains to the 20s elsewhere.

The combination of a strong storm to our northeast and a large dome of high pressure to our west will bring Maine and the west of New England a blustery and cold Tuesday. Despite a good deal of sunshine throughout Maine the high temps tomorrow will hold in the mid and upper 20s north and low to mid 30s south, with a gusty northwest breeze making it feel even colder.

The high to our west will slide across New England tomorrow night and that will lead to a mainly clear and cold night, with low temps in the teens, with some single numbers likely north and west of the Bangor region. As the high departs to our east late tomorrow night an approaching warm front will bring increasing clouds to Maine, with a period of light snow and mixed precipitation likely on Wednesday as the front works across our area.

The weather for both Thanksgiving and Friday looks a bit unsettled at this time as it appears a storm will move northeast into New England from the Ohio River Valley. At this time, it appears the bulk of the precipitation will fall as rain and not snow as the atmosphere will be warming back up across Northeast.

Tonight: Rain, mix and snow ending then becoming partly to mostly clear, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 20 mph and low temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder with a northwest breeze between 10 and 25 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to mid30s from north to south.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with light snow and mixed precipitation likely developing, with a southeast breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s to near 40 south.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy, showers possible, rain and snow mix north, with high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, few showers possible and highs in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the mid 30s to mid 40s from north to south.

