Rain, Heavy at Times This Afternoon, Some Snow/Mix Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will cross Northern Maine this afternoon, pulling a cold front through the state. Rain will continue this afternoon and will fall heavily at times and there is a chance we could hear a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon too as the cold front moves through. The heavy rainfall will result in lots of ponding on the roadways and possibly some minor flooding in spots especially where storm drains may be clogged with leaves this time of year. As the front moves through, we still have the potential for some strong wind gusts especially areas closer to the coast. Southeasterly winds will average 5-15 MPH inland and 10-20 MPH along the coast with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and up to 40-50 MPH possible along the coast. Colder air moving in behind the front will cause temperatures to fall to the mid-30s to mid-40s from west to east across the state by late afternoon into the evening hours. This will cause rain to change over to some snow and mixed precipitation in many areas especially north of Bangor as precipitation winds down from west to east across the state this afternoon and evening. A quick coating to an inch or two of accumulation will be possible especially north of Bangor and could create some slippery travel for the evening commute. Precipitation is expected to taper off from west to east across the state this evening as low pressure lifts to our northeast. Skies will clear out as the night progresses. With strong low pressure to our northeast and high pressure building in from the west, we’ll have a strong northwest wind for the overnight tonight with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. The northwest wind will usher colder air into the region tonight with lows dropping back to the 20s. This could cause some icy spots on the roads tonight so use caution if you have travel plans.

High pressure builds in for Tuesday bringing us a mostly sunny day. A strong northwest wind will continue Tuesday with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be much colder with highs only in the mid-20s to mid-30s. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel more like it’s in the teens in most spots with some single digit wind chills possible across the north. High pressure will slide to our east on Wednesday. A weak area of low pressure approaching the region will give us clouds and the chance for some light snow north of Bangor and mainly light rain from Bangor southward. Areas north of Bangor could see an inch or two of accumulation during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most spots Wednesday afternoon. Weak low pressure is forecast to pass so to our south Thursday and Friday. This will likely keep us under the clouds through the end of the week and give us the chance for some scattered rain showers both days. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s both days as well.

Rest of Today: Periods of rain. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain will be heavy at times. Rain will mix with a change to a brief period of snow from Bangor northward later this afternoon and evening before ending. A quick coating to an inch or two will be possible especially for areas north of the Greater Bangor region. Temperatures falling to 35°-45° by late in the day. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH inland and 10-20 MPH along the coast becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and 40-50 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Rain ending early then clearing skies. Windy and colder. Lows between 19°-29°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy & cold. Highs between 27°-37°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with occasional light snow possible north and mixed rain/snow showers elsewhere. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

