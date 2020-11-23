Proposed Belfast salmon farm clears hurdle with Maine BEP

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A major milestone has been cleared for a proposed Belfast salmon farm. Nordic Aquafarms announced it has been awarded permits from the Maine Board of Environmental Protection to move forward with the project.

The operation has been met with mixed reactions locally with some supporting the addition of jobs and taxable property and others worried about the environmental impact.

Nordic is in the midst of a lawsuit with some Belfast landowners over intertidal ownership.

Company president Erik Heim tells TV5 he’s hopeful that issue can be cleared up and that BEP approval shows they are going to be a safe operation.

“These are a set of environmental permits that regulate all the environmental aspects of the proposed Belfast facility for salmon production, so, of course, getting those and getting validation for all the work we’ve done has been very important so the project can move forward, and we can look forward to start hiring more people and investing more in Maine again,” explained Heim.

Heim says the Belfast Planning Board has yet to grant final approval.

He thinks that will come within the next few weeks.

TV5 reached out to a group that has been in staunch opposition of the farm.

Upsteam Watch says that Nordic Aquafarms’ permitting process with the Department of Environmental Protection is far from over.

Here is their statement.

Ongoing Questions in Nordic Aquafarms’ Permit Process:

Nordic Aquafarms’ permitting process with the Department of Environmental Protection is far from over. BEP board member Lessard stated that “this isn’t a period at the end of a sentence but more like three dots.” Nordic has a very steep slope ahead of them to meet the multiple conditions the DEP requested. Given the opportunity for appeals on many of the permit conditions, this process will drag on for years. ”We look forward to getting this in front of a judge and will be filing our appeal in the coming days. The BEP has granted permits that were incomplete and instead is letting Nordic fill in the blanks after the fact. That approach is both illogical and illegal,” states Amy Grant of Upstream Watch. The DEP has asked for multiple conditions which would normally be required before permits get approved. Board members questioned the wisdom of applying conditions at the same time as issuing permits, but in the end all votes were unanimous without discussion, suggesting that the vote was predetermined. At least twelve of the conditions on the SLODA permit open the door for further appeals that require public hearings. Upstream is fortunate to have a strong science-based team in place to see this process through, however long that may take. Upstream will continue to stand with the need for much more conclusive data and clear answers before construction begins. The law says that conditions can only be used for minor and easily fixable issues and they are not interchangeable with permit requirements. Permit conditions are allowed to assure compliance with the permit, not to qualify for a permit after the project is constructed. Nordic still has a lot of questions to answer.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.