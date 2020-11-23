Northern Light Health changes visiting and mask policy at EMMC

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Northern Light Health is changing its visiting and mask policy at Eastern Maine Medical Center amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

The changes go into effect Tuesday, November 24th.

Most patients will be allowed one visitor per day during the reduced visiting hours of 12 to 6 daily.

That visitor will be asked to wear a mask issued by the hospital at all times.

Northern Light says the policy change is to ensure the safety of everyone at the hospital.

”We know this is incredibly challenging, particularly for patients and their family members. It’s also incredibly challenging for the care team members because we know how important having a loved one here can be to the care process, but we appreciate the support and the partnership, and hopefully, we’ll all work together to get through this,” said Victoria Merry, Director of Patient Experience & Relations for Northern Light Health.

Northern Light says there is exceptions to the visitation policy, including patients in birth and end of life situations.

