Advertisement

Northern Light Health changes visiting and mask policy at EMMC

The changes go into effect Tuesday, November 24th.
EMMC Policy Change
EMMC Policy Change(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Northern Light Health is changing its visiting and mask policy at Eastern Maine Medical Center amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

The changes go into effect Tuesday, November 24th.

Most patients will be allowed one visitor per day during the reduced visiting hours of 12 to 6 daily.

That visitor will be asked to wear a mask issued by the hospital at all times.

Northern Light says the policy change is to ensure the safety of everyone at the hospital.

”We know this is incredibly challenging, particularly for patients and their family members. It’s also incredibly challenging for the care team members because we know how important having a loved one here can be to the care process, but we appreciate the support and the partnership, and hopefully, we’ll all work together to get through this,” said Victoria Merry, Director of Patient Experience & Relations for Northern Light Health.

Northern Light says there is exceptions to the visitation policy, including patients in birth and end of life situations.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 22
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is...
Maine CDC Director talks about how coronavirus is changing
Police were first called to a home on Union Street in Brewer Saturday night just after 6:30 p.m.
Brewer man in custody after threatening ex-girlfriend, causing standoff with police
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Nov. 23
Maine CDC reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
Union drivers and mechanics for Shaw's Supermarkets who work at locations in Wells and...
Shaw’s truck drivers, mechanics in Maine authorize strike

Latest News

Masks
Maine attorney general outlines requirements, enforcement of mask mandate
Maine marijuana retailers sell $1.4M in first month of legal sales
Bookstore Food Drive
UMaine bookstore partners with Black Bear Exchange for food drive
Mental Health Hotlines
Mental health hotlines see increase of call volume ahead of holidays