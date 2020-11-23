Mental health hotlines see increase of call volume ahead of holidays

MAINE (WABI) -

A growing number of Mainers are struggling with their mental health due to the pandemic.

Peer to peer recovery hotlines like the Maine Crisis Line and the Intentional Warm Line have seen an increase in calls by 40%.

officials say the intensity of those conversations has changed, too.

Folks with the Behavioral Health Community Collaborative say the spike in calls is also a result of the holidays approaching.

”We have been seeing an increase of anxiety and depression, loneliness and isolation, a lot of folks are really worried about money and food and job loss, and with the holidays coming up there is more isolation and concern about folks not being able to see family members,” said Tracy Mallwitz, Director of the State of Maine Crisis Line.

If you or someone you know is struggling as the holidays approach, please visit mentalhealth4me.org or call:

Maine Crisis Line: 1-888-568-1112

Intentional Warm Line: 1-866-771-9276

