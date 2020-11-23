MDI Hospital receives grant to support COVID-19 Testing Program for Island Schools

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is showing support for the Mount Desert Island community with a grant of more than $37,000 to support MDI Hospital’s COVID-19 testing initiative.

The grant is targeted to benefit the Mount Desert Island Regional School System as they strive to keep students and staff healthy and safe. Initially, five hundred staff members will be tested to establish a baseline and detect any existing cases, followed by weekly testing. An additional $40,000 grant was also given by the Rural Health Hospital Program.

Tests will be conducted through next June at no cost to district employees and with no impact on current school budgets.

