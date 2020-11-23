Advertisement

Man seen exhaling on protesters outside Trump golf club charged with assault

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STERLING, Va. (CNN) - A Virginia man is charged with assault after deliberately breathing on a group of women.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Raymond Deskins is the man seen on a video exhaling at a gathered crowd.

The incident occurred outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course in Sterling on Saturday.

The 24-second video shows the 61-year-old Deskins getting into a verbal conflict with a group of Trump protesters.

Authorities say Deskins was released on a summons.

