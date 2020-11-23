Maine’s 130th legislature prepares for first regular session at Augusta Civic Center

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The 130th legislature will meet for its first regular session on December 2.

The pandemic is bringing some big changes this year like where and how they’ll meet.

“While it’s unfortunate we wont be down at the state house in the beautiful chambers there, we do have this as an option otherwise I don’t even know what we’d be doing at that point,” said Secretary of the Maine Senate Darek Grant.

Members of Maine’s state legislature are preparing to reconvene December 2nd under a new, temporary, roof.

The space at the Augusta Civic Center allows lawmakers in the House and Senate to meet six feet apart and follow CDC guidelines.

“The great thing about the Augusta Civic Center is there is plenty of space they have a large main auditorium that holds i think upwards of 8,000 people normally and it works perfectly for the 151 house members, 153 members if we include the tribal reps,” said Grant.

The 129th legislature adjourned on March 17th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Maine’s Constitution requires newly elected lawmakers to be sworn in on the first Wednesday of December.

“Without having this session we can’t be organized as a legislature,” said Grant,

Senate President Troy Jackson says he is grateful to the people who put in the work ahead of time to pull this off safely and efficiently.

The House will convene in the Civic Center’s main auditorium and the Senate will meet in the North Wing on the second floor.

Officials have cleaning procedures in place as well as health and safety protocols.

“We are contract with Maine General, they’re going to provide some health screeners, professionals staff that will be on site and will be here right at the entrance so any people coming into the building will have to go through a screening,” said Grant.

The house and senate will meet separately next Wednesday morning and then join together for the election of constitutional officers in the afternoon.

President Jackson says they are fortunate that they can start planning for the remainder of the session when so many Mainers are counting on lawmakers right now.

