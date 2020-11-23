Maine marijuana retailers sell $1.4M in first month of legal sales

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine marijuana retailers sold $1.4 million during the first month of legal sales, according to the state.

The Office of Marijuana Policy released preliminary data on Monday.

Retailers made more than 21,000 transactions.

The state said smokable marijuana made up 76% of sales, while concentrates and infused products accounted for 14% and 10% of sales, respectively.

