Maine CDC will no longer follow-up with COVID positive people after initial contact

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is making two changes to COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing as numbers continue to rise.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah says it’s to maximize resources.

Shah said his agency had been enrolling people in contact tracing as their names were provided by those who had tested positive.

They will now focus those who were most recently exposed and have longest period of time left in a 14-day quarantine.

Until today, the Maine CDC would continue to follow up with people over the course of their illness.

Now they will make an initial contact, but there will be no follow-up.

”We will give them the guidance they need to stay safe, give them the guidance the need to make sure that they are isolating, that they have the tools that they need to isolate, that we are offering social services to make sure that they can isolate safely, as well as to conduct an investigation into who they may have been exposed to and who they may have exposed others with COVID 19. However that will be the one point of contact that Maine CDC has with individuals.”

Dr. Shah says they continue to add more contact tracers and case investigators, increasing staffing by 40% over the past two weeks.

