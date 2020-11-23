Advertisement

Maine CDC changing rules to require healthcare workers to get flu vaccine

Maine CDC to require healthcare workers to get flu vaccine.
Maine CDC to require healthcare workers to get flu vaccine.(Kaylie Crowe)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC held a virtual public hearing today regarding rule changes that would change flu vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.

Immunization against measles, Hepatitis B, mumps, and chicken pox are already required.

Under the new rules, seasonal flu immunization would also be required.

The changes would also expand the CDC’s ability to require vaccinations during a public health emergency.

The rules do include language allowing for employees to decline vaccination for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.

However, under the proposed changes, employees could be excluded from the workplace if they refused a required vaccine during a public health emergency.

Written comments will be accepted through December 3rd.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 22
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths
Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is...
Maine CDC Director talks about how coronavirus is changing
Police were first called to a home on Union Street in Brewer Saturday night just after 6:30 p.m.
Brewer man in custody after threatening ex-girlfriend, causing standoff with police
COVID-19 in Maine, updated Nov. 23
Maine CDC reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, additional death
Union drivers and mechanics for Shaw's Supermarkets who work at locations in Wells and...
Shaw’s truck drivers, mechanics in Maine authorize strike

Latest News

Tulip
Husson nursing students plant tulips for mental illness awareness
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Takes place at Waterville Community Dental Center
Free dental screening for children in Kennebec County Saturday
Northern Light in need of volunteers
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center draws attention to World Stroke Day