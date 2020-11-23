Maine CDC changing rules to require healthcare workers to get flu vaccine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC held a virtual public hearing today regarding rule changes that would change flu vaccine requirements for healthcare workers.

Immunization against measles, Hepatitis B, mumps, and chicken pox are already required.

Under the new rules, seasonal flu immunization would also be required.

The changes would also expand the CDC’s ability to require vaccinations during a public health emergency.

The rules do include language allowing for employees to decline vaccination for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.

However, under the proposed changes, employees could be excluded from the workplace if they refused a required vaccine during a public health emergency.

Written comments will be accepted through December 3rd.

