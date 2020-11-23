Maine attorney general outlines requirements, enforcement of mask mandate

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services released updated guidance that outline the requirements and enforcement of the state’s mask mandate.

Face coverings are required in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19 under an updated executive order issued by Gov. Janet Mills earlier in November.

The updated guidance details what businesses and other organizations that interact with the public can do for enforcement.

Attorney General Aaron Frey said the guidance states that the governor’s executive orders have the force of law.

“With Thanksgiving and Black Friday approaching, it is critical that Mainers take necessary steps to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities,” said Frey. “Wearing a face covering is a simple step you can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In a public setting, wearing a face covering not only makes good sense, but is required and enforceable through licensing actions, by law enforcement and by the attorney general.”

Frey said businesses that are required to enforce the mask requirement include retail stores with more than 50,000 square feet of shopping space, eating establishments, bars, tasting rooms, social clubs and lodging.

Businesses that fail to comply with the order can have their licenses suspended. Frey said that businesses that fail to comply despite being directed to do so by law enforcement can be charged with a class E crime and face a fine up to $10,000.

Frey said if a business encounters a customer who refuses to wear a mask, they may be considered a trespasser and employees can contact police.

The guidance said there are limited exceptions to the mask mandate, including for people who have disabilities that prevent them from wearing one.

The guidance states that if a customer says that they can’t wear a mask due to a disability, the business can still decline to allow the person in the store to shop but must deliver its services with other accommodations to avoid violating the Maine Human Rights Act.

Accommodations include offering a face shield, allowing for takeout or curbside service, the use of a personal shopper or providing an appointment time to enter without other customers present.

The guidance said that beyond making reasonable accommodations, during a public health emergency, disability laws do not require a business to admit a customer not wearing a mask.

