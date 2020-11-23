Advertisement

Heart of Ellsworth to light up Main Street

Thirty-six lamp posts on Main Street will be lit with new, commercial grade LED marine lights
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Ellsworth is focusing their holiday celebration efforts into lighting up downtown Ellsworth.

With some help from First National Bank and First National Wealth Management, 36 lamp posts on Main Street will be lit with new, commercial grade LED marine lights. Going forward, the lights will be included in the agreement to purchase net energy billing credits, lowering the cost of electricity for the city.

“There’s been a lot of darkness this year,” said Heart of Ellsworth Executive Director Cara Romano. “Heart of Ellsworth is super excited to this year be lighting up Main Street in a sustainable and environmental way. It’s going to be a nice, safe way to celebrate the holiday season.”

The lamp posts will be lit up starting Saturday For more information on heart of Ellsworth, you can visit their website, heartofellsworth.org.

