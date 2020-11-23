Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for four Portland-based missing fishermen

Fishing boat sank off coast of Massachusetts early Monday morning
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four missing fishermen from Portland.

Authorities say their boat, Emmy Rose, sank off early Monday morning about 20 miles northwest of Provincetown., Massachusetts.

A helicopter crew and Coast Guard cutter were sent to the vessel’s last-known location. There, they found debris and an empty life raft.

The Coast Guard says it is looking for four people in the water after the 82-foot vessel sank at about 1 a.m.

Weather in the area is being reported as 30-knot winds, with seas of 6 to 8 feet.

