City of Ellsworth holding first-ever “Toy Collection Event”

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth City Clerk’s Department is holding its first ever Toy Collection Event.

If you have items you’d like to donate, you can drop them off at Ellsworth City Hall between 8am and 5pm through December 18th. Donations will be distributed to various programs that deliver those items to families in need.

The clerk’s office says donations aren’t limited to just toys.

“We are collecting jackets and boots and hats and gloves,” said Katina Howes, Ellsworth General Assistance Director. “Anything that anybody would like to donate, we will take.”

”It’s an extremely hard, unexpected year for people,” added City of Ellsworth Receptionist Bobbi Roberts. “Anything that we can do to come together and show some support in our community.”

For more information, visit ellsworthmaine.gov.

