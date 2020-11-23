Brewer man held on bail facing charges including criminal threatening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Brewer man is being held on $10,000 bail after a five hour standoff with police this weekend.

He’s also facing multiple charges including attempted aggravated assault with a weapon and criminal threatening.

48-year-old Antonio Burke was arrested just before midnight on Saturday at his apartment on State Street.

Courts documents say Burke called his ex-girlfriend earlier that night to say he was coming over.

When he got to her apartment on Union Street police say he tried to stab her boyfriend.

They say she was hiding in the apartment with her children when Burke began banging on the door and windows saying he was going to get a gun and kill them.

Police went to his apartment on State Street where they say he refused to come out.

Burke has a lengthy criminal history including several domestic violence charges.

