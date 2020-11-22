Advertisement

Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, a day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was always a long shot to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but given Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes at stake, it was the campaign’s best hope to affect the election results through the courts. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared in court for the first time in decades to argue the case this past week.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a “startling outcome,” he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and “factual proof of rampant corruption” — but “That has not happened.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is...
Maine CDC Director talks about how coronavirus is changing
Maine CDC data for Saturday, November 21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 168 new cases
Business Curfew
Local businesses react to Governor Mills hours restriction
Dr. Shah talked about new outbreak investigations at Friday’s CDC briefing. (MGN)
Maine CDC investigating 20 new outbreaks in two days
Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 22
Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths

Latest News

Saint Dunstan's Holiday Fair
Ellsworth Church’s holiday fair proceeds will help heat homes of those in need
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference
For half the price of a regular tree, you can gift a tree to a family who may just be having a...
Treworgy Family Orchards offers chance to donate half-priced trees to families in need
Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at...
Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway