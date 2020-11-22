Treworgy Family Orchards offers chance to donate half-priced trees to families in need

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant is spreading the spirit of giving this holiday season by allowing you to gift a Christmas tree to someone in need.

For half the price of a regular tree, you can gift a tree to a family who may just be having a difficult year.

The orchard also partnered with the Salvation Army in Bangor for folks who want to donate a tree, but do not have a specific person in mind.

All you have to do is go to their website and click the banner at the top of the page that says “Gift-A-Tree”.

”For the next few days people can go online and buy a tree at half price for a family in need,” says Treworgy Family Orchards CEO Jonathan Kenerson. “And you can do it anonymously. So people can, and then we’ll reach out on their behalf. “So, if you want to surprise someone who’s had a hard year, who’s had maybe some surprises they didn’t want, this is a good opportunity to give people a surprise that they will want.”

For more information, you can visit their website.

You can donate a tree from now until the end of the day on Thanksgiving.

