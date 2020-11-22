Shaw’s truck drivers, mechanics in Maine authorize strike

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Union drivers and mechanics for Shaw’s Supermarkets who work at locations in Wells and Scarborough have voted to authorize a strike.

The Teamsters Local Union No. 340 represents approximately 75 drivers and 13 mechanics.

The union says those employees are responsible for keeping store shelves stocked at Shaw’s and Star Market stores throughout Maine and New England.

A union representative says the current contract expired in October and that the two sides have met more than a dozen times over the last several months without reaching a new agreement.

“They don’t want to strike. They want the company to step up to the plate – but they’ve said that they will – so we’re not. We believe the leverage that we have is not announcing the date and time. When we’ve had enough, they’ll know,” Teamsters Local Union No. 340 Business Agent Joe Piccone said.

Contract sticking points include, health insurance, retirement benefits and subcontracting language.

Shaw’s issued a statement Friday about the strike authorization.

“We are thankful for all the work these associates do to support our stores, customers, and fellow associates. We are committed to continue bargaining towards a contract that will give these associates and their families certainty during unprecedented times,” Shaw’s spokeswoman Teresa Edington said.

Piccone said they are in communication with federal mediators to determine what the next step might be.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.