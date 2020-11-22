Rangeley Teen Made First Full-Time Firefighter

RANGELEY, Maine (WABI) - The town of Rangeley has hired it’s first full-time firefighter...

Camdan Carmichael is just eighteen years old, but he’s been with the Fire and Rescue department since he was fourteen, working as a junior firefighter, with his last two years spent as a captain of that program.

After getting the proper certification, he was selected to join the department full-time.

The sudden growth of population in Rangeley made a full-time position neccessary to keep up with increased calls.

Carmichael says that while he knows it’s a tough job, he’s excited to serve his community and keep working with the people that have guided him so far.

”It’s just a lot of pressure on from the public, because I want to do good. I want to be here for the people of Rangeley and the tourists of Rangeley,” said Carmichael, who adds that he owes a lot of his experience to his mentors in the department.

“Everybody here’s a mentor to me, really, everybody here, the Fire Chief, the Captains, every other firefighter, they’re really the people that got me to where I am today, and everybody else that helped me along the way, I just want to say thank you for that.”

While the department is considering hiring more full-time firefighters, they likely won’t make any hiring decisions until later next year.

