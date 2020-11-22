Piper Mountain Christmas Trees opens for the season in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A Christmas tree farm in Newburgh has opened this season with some new guidelines to protect visitors amid the pandemic.

Piper Mountain Christmas Trees offers more than 30 acres acres of Christmas trees that customers can pick themselves.

The farm also offers dozens of wreaths and other Christmas items for sale inside the shop.

The farm usually opens just after Thanksgiving, but this year they decided to open a week ahead of schedule to allow visitors to space out.

“Well we want people to have an enjoyable Christmas tradition, and we’re trying to do that in a safe way,” says Co-owner Anne McCullen. “So we’ve got measures in place, we’ve got sneeze guards in the shop, we’ve expanded into our barn area for wreaths. And obviously our fields, people can space out and go pick their tree. And we’ve got a quick checkout, so if you’re just getting a tree and a wreath you can do that without going into the shop if you’d like.”

Piper Mountain Christmas Trees is open until Christmas Eve.

