Penquis continues turkey collections in Brewer Saturday

Penquis says this year’s collection has hit a record high, at 7,000 turkeys.
Penquis has been collecting turkeys throughout the week, with the help of Z-107.3’s "Free the Z" Turkey Drive and WABI-TV5's Turkey Telethon.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - In an ongoing effort to help families in need this year, Penquis continued their turkey collection in Brewer today.

Penquis has been collecting turkeys throughout the week, with the help of Z-107.3′s  “Free the Z” Turkey Drive and WABI-TV5′s Turkey Telethon.

They have been accepting monetary donations as well.

The donations will benefit 10 of Maine’s counties.

Penquis says this year’s collection has hit a record high.

“It’s been really wonderful being here receiving the turkeys whether people are giving a cash donation or a turkey, they’re just so thankful to be giving, and they’re thanking us for the work that we do,” says Penquis Community Relations Manager Renae Muscatell. “And then we have the recipients at the food pantries coming and they’re so thankful to be receiving the turkeys and the help. And then the people receiving the turkeys are so thankful.  So, you know, there’s just a whole lot of thankfulness going around, and this is the season to be thankful.  So, it’s really wonderful.”

In total they have now received more than 7,000 turkeys.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page or website.

