Advertisement

One woman found dead following fire in New Sharon early Saturday morning

The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.
(WITN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SHARON, Maine (WABI) - A woman has died following a fire early Saturday morning at a home in New Sharon.

The New Sharon Fire Chief says crews responded to a fully engulfed home on mile hill road around 3 this morning.

The State Fire Marshal came to investigate later finding a body with crews.

Due to the condition the house was in following the fire, officials say an exact cause can’t be determined.

The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 stats, updated Nov. 20
Maine sees third-highest daily COVID-19 case count, two new deaths
Business Curfew
Local businesses react to Governor Mills hours restriction
Hepatitis A (Photo: CDC)
Maine CDC investigates possible Hepatitis A exposure at Dover-Foxcroft restaurant
Dr. Shah talked about new outbreak investigations at Friday’s CDC briefing. (MGN)
Maine CDC investigating 20 new outbreaks in two days
(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Border Patrol Agents arrest sex offender, rescue missing woman

Latest News

Penquis has been collecting turkeys throughout the week, with the help of Z-107.3’s "Free the...
Penquis continues turkey collections in Brewer Saturday
Piper Mountain Christmas Trees offers more than 30 acres acres of Christmas trees that...
Piper Mountain Christmas Trees opens for the season in Newburgh
Free Thanksgiving Meals
AYCC hands out over 800 free Thanksgiving meals on Saturday
One of over 1200 hundred boxes given away during the drive.
USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Drive Held in Rockland