One woman found dead following fire in New Sharon early Saturday morning

NEW SHARON, Maine (WABI) - A woman has died following a fire early Saturday morning at a home in New Sharon.

The New Sharon Fire Chief says crews responded to a fully engulfed home on mile hill road around 3 this morning.

The State Fire Marshal came to investigate later finding a body with crews.

Due to the condition the house was in following the fire, officials say an exact cause can’t be determined.

The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.

