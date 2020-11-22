Advertisement

National parks to become free for wounded veterans

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A proposal from lawmakers in New England and California to give free access to national parks to wounded veterans is poised to become law.

The Wounded Veterans Recreation Act has passed the U.S. House of Representatives after previously passing the U.S. Senate. Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Democratic California Rep. Raul Ruiz proposed the law.

The lawmakers say the bill is designed to change the 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act to make veterans with a service-connected disability eligible for a free lifetime pass to U.S. national parks.

