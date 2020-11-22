Advertisement

Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 22
Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 22(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting that two more people have died as a result of coronavirus.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 176.

The Maine CDC is reporting 236 new cases Sunday.

There are 10,359 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 2,392 active cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 78 more recoveries for a total of 7,713.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Saturday, November 21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 168 new cases
Business Curfew
Local businesses react to Governor Mills hours restriction
Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says shifting how we all react to COVID-19 is...
Maine CDC Director talks about how coronavirus is changing
(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Border Patrol Agents arrest sex offender, rescue missing woman

Latest News

This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Wrong text strangers hold mini Thanksgiving to honor loved one who died from COVID-19
An Arizona grandmother and her grandson by choice have celebrated Thanksgiving together since...
Grandma, young man who met after accidental text celebrate 5th Thanksgiving together
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received