Maine CDC reports two additional coronavirus-related deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting that two more people have died as a result of coronavirus.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 176.

The Maine CDC is reporting 236 new cases Sunday.

There are 10,359 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 2,392 active cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 78 more recoveries for a total of 7,713.

