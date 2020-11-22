Increasing Clouds & Cold Today, Rain & Mix Will Develop Late Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We will see sunshine to start our Sunday with high pressure in control. As the afternoon approaches, clouds will increase throughout the region as high pressure pushes to our north and east. It will be colder with highs in the 30s for much of the state. An area of low pressure in the Ohio Valley will move into the Northeast late tonight into Monday. Lows tonight will generally fall back to the mid 20s to lower 30s. A few rain and snow showers will break out late tonight, and as warmer air moves in, much of the state will transition to rain Monday morning. The precipitation will become steadier and heavier during the morning and continue throughout the afternoon before ending as rain and snow showers Monday evening. It will also be windy throughout the day. Winds will be sustained out of the E/SE at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Higher gusts are expected along the coastline. In total, a few inches of snow are possible across the north and mountains by tomorrow evening, with coatings for Central Maine. Otherwise, it will be rain for most areas and we may see upwards of 1-2″ of rain with this system.

High pressure builds back in on Tuesday with lots of sunshine expected. It will be cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds will gust 20-25 mph during the day making it feel like the teens for most. Low pressure in the Upper Great Lakes on Wednesday will approach the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy but it should remain dry for the daytime. A few rain and snow showers are possible at night. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees. As Thanksgiving morning approaches a few leftover rain showers are possible. At this point, Thanksgiving looks to be a mainly dry day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be milder in the 40s as well.

Today: Colder, sunshine to start with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will only run in the upper 20s and 30s. Winds E/NE at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with light snow north, rain showers south. Lows will fall back to the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds E/SE at 10-15 mph.

Monday: Periods of rain, heavy at times during the morning and early afternoon. Some snow and mix likely across the north during the morning before transitioning to rain. Highs will top out in the 30s north, 40s south. It will be windy with winds sustained S/SE at 15-25 mph, gusts 40-45 mph.

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and colder. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies and cool. Highs will run in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Thursday: Morning rain showers possible. Otherwise, mostly could skies. Highs will top out in the 40s.

