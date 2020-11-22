Castine woman celebrates 100th birthday with neighborhood parade

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A birthday parade in Castine celebrated a long-time resident’s 100th birthday.

Ann Miller celebrated her special day with dozens of cars driving by to wish her a happy birthday.

Miller has lived in Castine since 1976, and her children Helen and Ed Miller say she still mows her own lawn.

But Ann gave back on her big day, with some tips to living a long full life.

”I don’t think I have a secret for living a hundred years. All I know is that I think you have to keep moving, you have to try if you can to keep your mind going, and you have to do things for other people. Reach out, and also have a very supportive family,” said Ann Miller.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.