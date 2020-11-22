Advertisement

Brewer man in custody after threatening ex-girlfriend, causing standoff with police

Police were first called to a home on Union Street in Brewer Saturday night just after 6:30 p.m.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BREWER Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is under arrest and facing a number of charges after a more than five hour stand-off with police.

Police were first called to a home on Union Street in Brewer Saturday night just after 6:30 p.m.

Police say that’s where 48-year-old Antonio Burke had attempted to assault another person with a knife, damage property, and threaten to return with a firearm to murder his ex-girlfriend and her children.

He left the scene before officers arrived.

We’re told a little while later authorities found Burke at his apartment on State Street in Brewer.

Officials were able to make contact with Burke, but he refused to come out of his home.

Burke exited the apartment just before midnight, unarmed, and was taken into custody.

He was arrested and charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening, and Criminal Mischief.

