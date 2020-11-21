Woman arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Sen. Collins to undergo evaluation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor woman accused of threatening to kill Senator Susan Collins will undergo a psychiatric exam.

A judge giving that order to 56-year-old Katrina Preble in Federal Court Friday in Bangor.

Preble was arrested Monday after she left multiple voicemails at Collins’ offices in Bangor and Washington on November 6th and 11th.

The FBI says among the threats Preble made were to shoot Collins in the face and to decapitate her.

Court documents say an FBI agent and a Bangor police officer visited Preble on November 6th.

They say she was hostile and uncooperative, but she was not arrested that day.

They say Preble told them Collins had threatened her, and she had a right to defend herself.

Preble faces charges of making interstate threats because the server that stores the Senator’s voicemails are located outside the state.

Preble is being held without bail until the evaluation is reviewed.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.